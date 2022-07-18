EUGENE, Ore. — Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler finished 11th in the heptathlon competition at the World Athletics Championships.
Zamzow-Mahler went into Monday's competition at Hayward Field in 14th place, but improved three spots in her final three events.
Ashton Zamzow-Mahler, a Goliad and University of Texas graduate, had a total score of 3,596 points on Sunday at Hayward Field.
Zamzow-Mahler, a Goliad and University of Texas graduate, finished with a total of 5,974 points.
Zamzow-Mahler placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 48.41 meters or 138 feet, 8 inches.
She was 12th in the long jump (5.69 meters, 18-6.5) and 12th in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 22.28 seconds.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler finished second in the heptathlon competition at the USATF Combined Events Championships held Friday…
Zamzow-Mahler started the competition Sunday by finishing 10th in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 13.47 seconds, eighth in the high jump (1.77, 5-8), 11th in the shot put (12.99 meters, 42-6), and 14th in the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.15 seconds.
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium won the gold medal with 6,947 points.
Ari Ince, a Gonzales and Rice University graduate, will begin javelin competition Wednesday.
