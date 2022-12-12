CORPUS CHRISTI – Houston Astros quality assurance coach Dan Firova will be recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Firova, a native of Refugio, will receive the award at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi.
As part of a 43-year professional baseball career, Firova has earned a World Series title and an American League pennant in two seasons with the Astros.
His prior Major League Baseball coaching stint was with the Washington Nationals, who won the National League East in 2016 and 2017.
Firova’s resume features a decorated tenure as a Mexican League manager, authoring over 1,300 wins in 20 seasons with nine teams.
The former catcher captured league titles with Mexico City in 1997, 2000 and 2001, en route to owning the most managerial wins by a non-native of Mexico in legaue history.
Firova lettered in baseball, basketball and football at Refugio.
He pitched and played catcher for the Bobcats, who advanced to the regional finals during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Firova attended Bee County Junior College where he was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the seventh round in 1977.
Also selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1979 draft, Firova was ultimately signed by the Seattle Mariners following a second-round selection in the secondary phase of the 1980 draft out of Texas Pan American.
Firova played 13 professional seasons, including 17 games in the majors with Seattle (1981-82) and Cleveland (1988), before beginning what has become a 31-year coaching career.
The guest speaker at the banquet will be New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, a graduate of Corpus Christi John Paul II.