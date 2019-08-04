Two hundred and twenty-seven days have passed since Cuero left AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the Class 4A, Division II state champion.
The Gobblers and other teams around the area will be back on the field Monday with the official start of UIL football practices.
The goal of every team is to be playing in AT&T Stadium in December. The road to the state final begins in the August heat.
The wait is over for football fans and here are five things to know about the upcoming season, which for most teams kicks off Aug. 30.
1. New men in charge
Eight area teams will have new head coaches. Chris Soza has returned to Beeville where he coached from 2004 to 2008. Michael Waldie has taken over Gonzales, former Cuero assistant Shawn Alvarez has moved to Kenedy, Gary Carpenter is the coach at Woodsboro and Manny Freeland will lead Hallettsville Sacred Heart. Shiner’s Daniel Boedeker, Edna’s Robert Draper and Louise’s Joe Bill were promoted to head coach at their respective schools.
2. Intent matters
The UIL has changed the rule for targeting fouls. The player penalized for targeting will be ejected if the official rules there was intent to harm. However, if the official finds no intent to harm, the call will result in a 15-yard penalty with no ejection. Elsewhere, two-man wedges on kickoffs are no longer legal, and a blind-side block on any play will result in a personal foul penalty.
3. Improved digs
Industrial’s season opener against Mathis in Vanderbilt and Tidehaven’s season opener against Refugio in El Maton will be played in newly renovated stadiums. Wharton opens the season in Sealy, but when it returns home to play Columbia, the Tigers will play at Eddie Joseph Memorial Football Field, which is named after its former football coach, who passed away in March. Bay City’s new stadium is not expected to be ready for its season opener against Cuero, but the Blackcats hope to play there when they meet rival El Campo for the 100th consecutive year.
4. Check the polls
Refugio will begin the season ranked No. 1 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 2A, Division I poll with Shiner starting at No. 3. Falls City is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Cuero is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll. Yoakum is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A, Division I poll, and district foes Goliad and Edna are ranked No. 8 and No. 11, respectively. Tidehaven is ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. Other ranked teams include Calhoun at No. 18 in the Class 5A, Division II poll; Wharton at No. 17 in the Class 4A, Division II poll; Van Vleck at No. 17 in the Class 3A, Division II poll; Weimar at No. 14 in the Class 2A, Division I poll; and Flatonia at No. 25 in the Class 2A, Division II poll.
5. Wait a week
Calhoun, Victoria East and Victoria West held spring drills and will start practice Aug. 12.
