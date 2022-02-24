PORT LAVACA — Cuero’s Devon Blunt was speaking for himself when asked about the weather conditions at the Calhoun Relays.
But Blunt’s assessment was shared by his fellow athletes, coaches, officials and spectators Thursday at Sandcrab Stadium.
“It is terrible,” Blunt said.
But the strong north wind and 30-degree temperatures didn’t stop Blunt and others from taking part in the abbreviated meet.
Field events were completed, but the running events were called off after the 100-meter dash, except for the 1,600-meter relay.
Blunt was running for the first time this season and won the 100 into the wind in a time of 11.40 seconds.
“I just tried to not think about the cold and think about winning the race,” he said.
Blunt was anxious to compete in the 100, and was pleased with the result.
“This is my first open 100,” he said. “I usually run relays. I just wanted to prove to myself that I could come in here and run this too.”
Going the distance
Calhoun’s Phoebe Huang did her best to ignore the conditions and won the 800-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
“It was really cold,” Huang said. “I was just telling myself to push through and everybody else was feeling the same so it was just mental.”
Huang won the 3,200 in a time of 12 minutes, 13.21 seconds, and the 800 in 2:32.43.
She admitted the wind was a factor, but was pleased with her 3,200 time.
“I thought it was going to get something higher than that so I’m really grateful,” Huang said. “The wind hit us in the corner. But I was just behind other people so I didn’t get the worst of it.”.
Huang was participating in her second meet of the season after running cross country in the fall.
“I think running cross country helped,” she said. “I feel kind of in shape, but I feel like I could be more in shape.”
Huang will continue to run the 800 and 3,200, and is likely to add the 1,600 as the season progresses.
“My goals for this season are to break 12 (in the 3,200) and get into the 11’s if I can,” she said. “In the 800, I want to get 2:20 or around there. I also do the mile and I want to break 5:30.”
Medal stand
Calhoun won the boys team titles with 70 points. Gregory-Portland won the girls team title with 106 points, Calhoun was second with 94, and Cuero was third with 55.points.
Individual girls winners for Calhoun were Aubrey Bargas in the high jump (4-10), Cloe Maldonado in the pole vault (6-6), the 400 relay (55.00), and Destyni Briseno in the 100 hurdles (18.74).
The Calhoun boys won the 400 relay (46.41), and Victoria East’s Matthew Jackson won the long jump (19-1.5).
