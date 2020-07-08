Over 60% of athletes at the University of Houston-Victoria earned academic honors in the Red River Athletic Conference, according to a UHV press release.
The university announced athletes from six sports who earned the recognition by making a 3.0 GPA or greater while competing in RRAC athletics during both fall and spring semesters. The 2019-2020 academic year set a new record for the recognition with 77 UHV athletes being announced.
UHV women's soccer had 21 athletes recognized, the most of any sport at the university.
