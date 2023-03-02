Hill, a junior, won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 44.79 seconds and ran a leg on Goliad’s 400 and 1,600 relays at the Shirley Frnka Relays on Thursday at Tiger Field.
“Whenever the weather gets really good, my dad is like let’s try to run a really good time today,” Hill said, “and I’m like, ‘all righty.’”
Hill is the two-time Class 3A state champion in the 300 hurdles and is looking to do more than defend her title this season.
“Getting back to state and winning is definitely a goal,” she said. “I think my biggest one is to break the 300 state record. I know our coaches are definitely pushing us harder this year.”
Stating his case
Beeville’s Colin Gomez is determined to make his senior season of running the hurdles a special one.
“My goals for my senior year are just to beat my times, win a district championship in the 110s and 300s,” he said. “The ultimate goal is going to be to make it to state. That’s been the goal since my freshman year and that’s something I’ve been working toward.”
Gomez won both hurdle events at the Shirley Frnka Relays, despite the windy conditions.
“It was pretty windy, but I was able to overcome that and just have a good race,” he said. “I had a pretty good day. I came out with two gold medals, and that’s always the goal is to just win.”
Gomez enjoys racing against Refugio’s Chai Whitmire, who won the 300 hurdles at the Calhoun Relays.
“He’s an amazing competitor,” Gomez said. “I love going against him. I have a lot of respect for him as an athlete and as a person. I love competing with Chai.”
Last go round
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks is competing in his final season of track and field before playing football at Texas A&M.
Brooks has no doubt what he does this season will benefit him when he arrives in College Station in the summer.
“It pushes me here,” Brooks said. “They have the fourth quarter at A&M, and I’ve been hearing how hard it is. You run that 4 by 4, and you run that 400 like today. It’s going to be hot and wind in your face, but you try to push through it like I’m going to try and push through it up there.”
Brooks enjoyed having the chance to run against Refugio’s Ernest Campbell in the 400 relay and 200.
“Running against somebody like Ernest brings the best out of you,” Brooks said. “He’s a great competitor, and running against him makes you run and makes you want to run even more.”
Brooks will compete in the long jump again this season and wants to leave Shiner with no regrets.
“It’s all about getting better every week,” he said. Last week (in Edna), I ran the 4 by 1 and got caught, and this week I’m catching people. The 200, I ran it, and I slowed down in the last 50 and this week. I ran it, and I slowed down in the last 25. It’s slow progress and me building my body back to where it was in football season.”
Changing it up
Field events were held after the running events. The order was reversed because of the threat of severe weather.
