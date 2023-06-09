CUERO — Jackson Marie didn’t have to be at Gobbler Stadium in the heat of a June afternoon.
But even after participating in Cuero’s strength and conditioning program earlier in the day, Marie was willingly running, doing drills and throwing the football just as he had the last two years.
Marie and about two dozen other middle school and high school athletes were taking part in the Quarterback Ranch Texas Tour Skills Camp.
The two-day camp for quarterbacks and wide receivers made a stop at Gobbler Stadium for the third straight summer.
“We really try to establish a good foundation for our quarterbacks and receivers,” said Nate Poppell, an instructor at the camp, who played quarterback at Texas A&M-Kingsville. “For the younger guys, it’s kind of establishing the footwork and the proper mechanics. With the high school kids, it’s taking what they’ve already been developed with and push them to another level."
“Not only physically but from a leadership standpoint as well," he added. "Trying to get them to be more assertive around kids their age and get them to communicate with their peers.”
Marie was the starting quarterback for the Cuero freshmen team last season, which went undefeated.
“It’s offseason, so it’s good to get the work in,” he said. “You have to make sure you have a good base. We do a lot of work with our feet. I’ve been working on the stuff I don’t know how to do sometimes.”
A major portion of the camp is spent working on basic fundamentals.
“It’s really about establishing a good foundation for these guys from a mechanics and fundamentals standpoint,” Poppell said. “Once they get that, we hope they get comfortable with those fundamentals over the course of the camp.”
Poppell and his fellow instructors’ goal is for the campers to incorporate what they learn into their routine.
“What we talk about is to turn the drill work into real work and make it and implement it into their game,” Poppell said. “Hopefully, they use some of the stuff they learn over the two days and take it back to their team and be able to continue to work on it over the offseason.”
Marie hopes to carry what he learns into his sophomore season.
“I’m going to keep coming to workouts and keep showing up and giving full effort,” he said.