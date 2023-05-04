After missing out on competing at the state track and field meet in 2022 due to an injury, Marina Balboa is eager to get back to the biggest stage in TAPPS.

Balboa, who will be competing in the 100-meter dash, will be one of five athletes that will represent St. Joseph at the Class 5A TAPPS track and field championships Friday to Saturday at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.

“I’m feeling pretty confident, but knowing that there’s going to be some tough competition in my race. I just have to do what I do,” said Balboa, who qualified after placing third at the regional meet in San Marcos.

Also representing the St. Joseph girls at the state meet will be high jumpers Maanvi Agarwal and Jordan Johnston, both of whom will be first timers.

“I’m definitely a little nervous because I know there’s a lot of very experienced jumpers out there that are jumping super high, but I’m excited to get to compete with them,” said Agarwal, who placed fourth at the regional meet.

Johnston, a freshman, has learned learned a lot over the course of the season from her junior counterpart.

“(Agarwal) has helped me a lot through high jump and just learning a lot about it,” Johnston said. “I’m really glad that I had someone there to help me.”

Brothers Quincy and Curry Elkins will represent the Flyers after qualifying in the pole vault.

“It’s pretty special,” said freshman Curry Elkins about competing with his brother. “This is my first year and we really only had one chance to do it and I guess now we have a chance to do it and go out there and compete."

Quincy Elkins has been competing in the pole vault at Yoakum for the past three seasons, but was glad to finally qualify in his senior season with the Flyers.

"I'm excited. It's my first one and I guess my last one for sure," he said. "I can't really be nervous because then I'll choke or something. I just got to do my best."

Additional qualifiers

Faith Academy will also be represented at the state meet in Class 1A, while Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Shiner St. Paul will have athletes competing in the Class 2A meet.

At the regional meet, Faith Academy placed third as a team. It was led by Kami Stafford who qualified for state the 100- and 200-meter dashes, long jump, high jump, and the 1600-meter relay.

“We’ve had some kids that have just been putting in a lot of work,” said Faith Academy head coach Dusty Lemke. “They’ve been there every single day in practice giving everything they’ve got."

Faith Academy will also have competitors in the shot put and the 400- and 800-meter relays.