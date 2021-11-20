YOAKUM — If a team is not ready for the triple option, regardless of its ranking, it will have its hands full.
Calhoun gave No. 1-ranked Austin LBJ all it could handle in the first half.
The Sandcrabs (6-5) matched the Jaguars score for score and went to halftime tied at 35.
Unfortunately for Calhoun, LBJ (12-0) was able to capitalize on a few mistakes, while making defensive adjustments in the second half, and pulled out a 72-42 Class 4A, Division I area-round win Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Calhoun ran the ball up and down the field in the first half behind Esteban Cruz, Min Htway and Adrian Chambers.
Cruz kicked the scoring off with a 2-yard run at the midway point in the first quarter, putting Calhoun up 7-0.
LBJ’s speed on offense was a bit too much for the Calhoun defense to handle, as the Jaguars quickly answered with Sedrick Alexander's 58-yard run to tie the game.
Cruz and Alexander then traded touchdowns, Cruz from 5-yards out and Alexander from 3. LBJ missed the point after, leaving Calhoun with a 14-13 lead after the first quarter.
LBJ’s Trent Leary rattled off a 50-yard touchdown run, matched by a 57-yard score by Htway early in the second quarter.
LBJ then scored back-to-back touchdowns, only to see Calhoun answer with Chambers' 52-yard run and backup quarterback Jayce Campos' 6-yard score.
Starting quarterback Jacob Laughlin left the game with an injury early in the first quarter.
But LBJ took control in the second half by scoring five consecutive touchdowns.
“I told the kids all week long, for us to play with LBJ, we have to play almost mistake free and we have to play with intensity the whole game," said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. "After the first two series in the third quarter, we just lost our intensity."
LBJ's Cyronn Miller picked up a Calhoun fumble and returned it 48 yards for a score on the Sandcrabs' opening drive of the third quarter.
In the following offensive series, a few miscues forced Calhoun to punt, and the Jaguars put the game away.
“We did everything right in the first half, all of the things we are coached to do," Cruz said. "We just couldn’t get it done in the second half."
Third-string quarterback Aaron Martinez scored Calhoun's lone second-half touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run.
“It was the best season of my life," Cruz said. "I had a great time with all of these guys, I’m going to miss it."
