Toni Hakula felt confident going into Friday's back nine at the APT Victoria Open at the Victoria Country Club.
The Austin based pro had shot under par on the back nine each of the opening two round of the tournament and continued that Friday, shooting six under on the day to take the lead.
"Honestly I felt like all three days have played pretty similar and I feel like I've played the back nine everyday really good," Hakula said. "Somehow that just fits my game a little better than the front nine. I was able to get something going on there after a back and forth."
Hakula shot an even front nine with two birdies and two bogies Friday before his six under performance on the back, including a hole in one on No. 12 and birdies on 17 and 18 to put him at 12 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Nathan Jeansonne who sits in second place at 11 under.
"This is my third hole in one as a professional now and it's always something special," he said. "It was a nice boost and it kind of got things going there on the back nine for me."
Hakula finished in the top 20 in each of his three previous All Pro Tour events this year, including a fourth place finish two weeks ago at the Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic in Bella Vista, Ariz.
"Since the restart in early June I've felt pretty good," he said. "I've shot well in pretty much every tournament I've played so far and I feel like my game is in pretty much the best shape that it's been in. I've worked hard throughout the whole break we had and continued to work on it. It feels good and hopefully I can put another good round tomorrow as well and make it a really good week."
He hopes to keep the momentum going tomorrow, but is only focused on himself heading into the final round.
"I'm just not even going to think of where I'm standing to start the day at least. I just want to keep playing the same way I have," Hakula said. "Once I've settled in and everything I'll look over and try and follow things down the stretch. I always like to look at that and know exactly where I'm at and what I need to do to try and win."
With so many tours postponed, Hakula is thankful to have the chance to play in the APT.
"There really aren't a lot of other playing opportunities so I'm really happy and we're fortunate to have APT up and running," he said. "They're getting great fields right now with guys who play in Latin America to Canada normally. It's great competition, good purses and I've always made it a point to play in their tournaments when I get the chance because they do an amazing job in organizing events and making players feel welcome."
