REFUGIO — Refugio head coach Jason Herring felt a change in philosophy was necessary to produce a different result in big games.

The Bobcats knew the best way to slow down potent offenses was to keep them off the field.

To accomplish its mission, Refugio went from a hurry-up to a more traditional run-oriented offense.

The change was made possible by improvement in the offensive line and depth at the running back position.

“Knowing that we had a good offensive line, I felt like I had four to five running backs,” Herring said. “It’s by far our deepest position and they’re all really special.”

Refugio (12-1) has rushed for 2,946 yards and 53 touchdowns heading into its rematch against Shiner (11-2) in the Class 2A, Division I regional finals at 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium.

Senior Eziyah Bland, junior Kaleb Brown and sophomore Jordan King have combined to rush for 2,248 yards and 39 touchdowns.

In addition, freshman Zander Wills and senior Lukas Meza have combined to chip in 296 yards and nine touchdowns.

“What’s awesome about those kids,” Herring said, “is they could all be the running back for any other school and yet they share carries and support each other and never complain.”

Bland, Brown and King play defense and each have their own running style. Bland has tremendous cutting ability, Brown is a straight-ahead runner who excels in short yardage and in the red zone, and King is a bruising runner with the ability to break tackles.

“I always loved sharing my reps and getting the younger guys ready,” Bland said. “I’ve shared it all my four years, so it’s nothing new.”

Bland rushed for 295 yards and three touchdowns in Refugio’s 38-27 District 15-2A, Division I win over Shiner earlier this season at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.

Refugio rushed for 410 of its 511 total yards against Shiner and scored the decisive touchdown on a 45-yard run by King in the fourth quarter.

“My running style is don’t go down,” said King, who often lines up at fullback and rushed for a career-best 172 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 53-7 regional semifinal win against Ganado. “Playing fullback is a lot more physical than running back. I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

Herring doesn’t script carries for the running backs and goes with whoever is the most productive.

“It’s straight feel and sometimes who has the hot hand,” he said. “You know all of them play defense. If Eziyah has been chasing a bunch of routes and is tired, I’ll go with Jordan. If Bucket (Brown) is fresh…I just try to keep a fresh set of legs in at running back every series or every two or three plays.”

Brown appreciates the rest and also realizes fresh legs create problems for defenses.

“It’s great,” he said. “You can spread the ball to everybody. Defenses have to pick their poison with who they want to tackle. It’s hard to scheme against us.”

Refugio looks to repeat the success it had running the football earlier this season against Shiner.

“We felt up front we were going to be as good as we were in 2019 and they’ve actually surpassed that,” Herring said. “Their whole mind set of physicality, pound the rock and play-action when you can. Having that plethora of backs. We feel like that’s a special spot for us. We also feel it’s the key to having a shot against elite athletes.”