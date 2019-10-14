BAFFIN LOSES A LEGEND

Baffin Bay is a special place. Seeping inland from Laguna Madre toward Highway 77 near Riviera, it’s known for being remote, having sparse boat traffic and BIG speckled trout – arguably the best trout fishing in Texas.
It didn’t lack boats, however, that day in 2010 when two popular fishing guides joined in matrimony – and business. On the water! They invited friends to participate by boating out on Baffin to witness their vows as Captain Sally Moffett said “I do” to become Mrs. Captain Aubrey Black. They stood knee deep on a sandbar in Baffin at sunrise with 85 of their closest friends watching from 24 boats.
Ring bearers casted the rings to them attached to topwater lures. Apparently, the lures didn’t provoke any strikes. When the ceremony was over, everyone went fishing. After all, they hadn’t gotten up that early for nothing. I’m still regretting that I wasn’t able to attend.
That day also became a significant one for Baffin Bay, though some wedding attendees might not have realized it.
Aubrey Black grew up in Sanderson, west of the Pecos. He fished nearby Independence Creek, the Rio Grande, Amstad and stock tanks and went to Baylor. He eventually moved to San Antonio and became a competitive angler. Invited by friends to fish Baffin Bay off the King Ranch and Kenedy Ranch shorelines, his perspective began to change.
He soon became enamored with pursuing big trout along the coast. In 2003, Aubrey Black became Capt. Aubrey Black, obtaining his USCG license and becoming a fulltime fishing guide. About that time, he met Sally Black, an established coastal fishing guide in Rockport, known as Texas’ only female saltwater flyfishing guide. Their union seemed as much a marriage made on the water as it was one made in Heaven.
Aubrey had a small lodge which they remodeled and opened for business. A major setback occurred in 2014 when it burned.
Believing that when one door closes, another one opens, they followed their dream of having a first-class fishing and hunting resort on and around Baffin Bay and drew up plans for the resort on a bar napkin. Through the infamous blood, sweat and tears – coupled with their personal passion – they opened Baffin Bay Rod and Gun in March 2016.
That ushered in a new chapter for them, but also one for Baffin Bay. The new lodge comfortably accommodates 20 guests and offers excellent fishing on Baffin, but also outstanding South Texas dove and duck hunting nearby. It is the only hunting and fishing resort in Texas endorsed by Orvis and is the Official Yeti Lodge in Texas.
Aubrey Black passed away on October 3 while preparing for a dove hunt. He called fishing “The Great Escape…problems fade away… I feel closer to God when I’m on the water. I’m appreciative of His creation. Especially His sunrises.”
A memorial service will be held at the resort Sunday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. – food, music and memories of a legend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.