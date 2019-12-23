On Nov. 16, a Williamson County game warden received a telephone call from a complainant regarding a fisherman keeping undersized striped bass in Lake Georgetown.
The game warden arrived on scene and made contact with a fisherman matching the description the complainant gave. The game warden observed three undersized striped bass flopping on the ground next to the fisherman.
The fisherman had a red bag that was open and in plain view there was a fish tail sticking out. The warden identified the angler and checked for a valid fishing license. The angler said all of the fish were his and were white bass. The game warden explained the difference between white bass and striped bass.
The angler had a total of 7 undersized striped bass measuring 15-16 inches. Four of them were in plastic bags, wrapped with black electrical tape, and stuffed in his bag. The angler was issued citations and civil restitution was filed. The fish were donated to a family in need.
Premature Celebration
On Nov. 10, a Red River County game warden was assisting a landowner in the evening when he heard what he believed to be duck hunters shooting well past legal hours.
After relocating and talking to multiple deer hunters, the warden was able to locate a group of duck hunters celebrating their recent kill nearly 45 minutes after legal hours.
The five duck hunters killed 21 ducks. Multiple citations were issued for hunting ducks after legal shooting hours and various other violations. Cases and civil restitution pending.
Poaching on the job
On Nov. 15, a Bexar County game warden received an Operation Game Thief complaint about a deer killed in San Antonio City limits and immediately went to pick up the poached deer.
The next day, game wardens made contact with construction workers that were working at the housing development where the deer was killed. After interviewing one of the subjects, he said that he had killed a deer in Devine.
After more questioning he confessed to shooting two deer in the housing development construction property. The landowner was notified, the workers are no longer allowed on the property and charges are pending.
