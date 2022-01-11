As the ball found its way to the hands of Victoria West junior Jeremiah Baldwin, he knew he had to make a play.
West trailed Flour Bluff 40-38 with five seconds left on Tuesday. A loss would have put the Warriors in third place.
“I was ready for the pass,” Baldwin said. “I was ready to make a big play and hope for the best.”
Baldwin made his play and knocked down his third 3-pointer of the game to lift West to a 41-40 win over the Hornets. He led the team with 13 points.
“Jeremiah has been playing well for probably the past month and a half,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “It’s just awesome to see him get a chance to get that success.”
Before the play, McDonald wanted senior point guard Darrian Lacy to post up down low and either take the layup or kick it wide. It was a trend the coach had seen from the Hornets (14-9, 5-2) all game — leaving the corner open.
“We told [Lacy], if they help, we’ll have the backside look open,” McDonald said. “Lacy made a great pass and Jeremiah was ready. Good job by the staff to give the confidence to those guys.”
West (14-9, 5-2) capitalized on its ability to shoot from range on Tuesday night. The Warriors shot 6 of 15 from the field with four different players hitting from behind the arc.
Against a Flour Bluff team with a distinct height advantage, West knew it needed to get hot from deep.
“It was very important,” Baldwin said of West’s 3-pointers. “It gave us momentum on our offense and ultimately gave us the win.”
West trailed for the early portion of the fourth quarter after leading 19-13 at halftime.
A charge taken by Zo Morgan at the 5:33 mark of the final quarter eventually sparked a 7-0 run to put West up 38-36 with 2:05 left in the game. The Hornets regained the lead on Andrew Jones’ 3-pointer, but it never got bigger than two points and left the door open for West.
“Zo Morgan is a difference maker for us,” McDonald said. “He’s a game-changer. He makes winning basketball plays. It doesn’t show up in the stat sheet always, but he ends up in the right place at the right time.”
Senior Dion Green capped off his double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds with a putback layup to give West the lead at the time.
“This was a very important game after that [Veterans Memorial] loss,” Green said. “We just had to come together to get the win.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 41, Flour Bluff 40
Points: (F) Andrew Draper 2, Andrew Jones 7, Jaden Beene 2, Pete Herrick 9, Hayden Wilson 8, Lukas Drasutis 8, Alec Roberson 4; (W) Dion Green 11, Darrion Lacy 5, Jadyn Smith 3, Jeremiah Baldwin 13, Zo Morgan 3, Jackson Hodge 3, Shawn Mettey 3.
Halftime: West 19-13. 3-Pointers: (F) Jones, Herrick 3, Roberson; (W) Baldwin 3, Morgan, Hodge, Mettey. Records: Flour Bluff 14-8, 5-2; West 14-9, 5-2.
