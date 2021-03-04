YOAKUM - Kyle Barosh struggled starting off Thursday's game against Victoria West.
The El Campo pitcher gave up three runs in the first two innings but settled in to earn a 9-3 win over the Warriors, striking out five over six innings while going 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
"I just had to calm down, throw strikes and let my defense work. I know I have a really talented team behind me, and if I let them make plays for me, they will. Offensively, I had been struggling with balls away on the plate, so that was my focus, just to hit it to right center. I was just focused on taking things to right center, and it worked out."
The Ricebirds have had a good start to the season, sitting with a 4-2 record after Thursday's game at the Yoakum Tournament.
"The games that we've played so far we've either put a whole game together, or we haven't put anything together," said El Campo head coach Trent Popp. "Today, we pitched well. We hit well, ran the bases well, and we fielded decent. Our guys on the hill have been pretty good for us, and we usually can count on that defense."
Brayden Goode started West (5-2, 1-0) off with a homerun in the bottom of the first on a deep drive to right field, but the Warriors were unable to get another run despite leading up the bases afterword.
El Campo tied things up in the top of the second with an RBI single from Bryce Rasmussen, scoring Nathan Willis. West struck back in the bottom of the second, as Goode grounded into a fielder's choice to score. Dawson Orsak and Blane Zeplin reached on an error allowing L. Hernandez to score.
We played good in our first game of the day (a win over Yoakum)," said senior catcher Brendan Solis. "We just lacked energy against El Campo. We lacked a lot of things. We didn't make plays behind our pitcher, and we only had four hits. We just have to come out tomorrow and be better."
The Ricebirds took the lead in the top of the third, with Tyler Baklik scoring Barosh on an error before Zeplin walked a batter with the bases loaded and Rasmussen driving in another run on a ground out before Zeplin escaped the inning without allowing any more damage.
West was unable to score in the bottom of the third, and the Ricebirds increased their lead in the bottom of the inning as Colten Matus came in to pitch, but a run scored on an error from catcher Brendan Solis and a sacrifice fly by Jackson David made things 6-3, and Barosh made things 7-3 on a single in the top of the fifth inning.
"This was a good start for us," Barosh said. "We just need to keep staying as a team, focus hard, practice and keep going to work, and we'll be ready for district."
El Campo added two more runs in the top of the sixth to secure the victory.
"We just failed to play in all phases of the game today," said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. "We didn't have a great day on the pitcher's mound. We made errors when our pitchers did get us grounders, and we didn't make adjustments at the plate. In every phase we didn't do the things we needed to to win today. We just have to get better at that and come back stronger tomorrow.
West will face Cuero and La Vernia on Friday in the Yoakum Tournament.
"We just have to be simple and get back to basics," Solis said. "We have to work on going with the ball and not pulling everything and just be better at the plate. I think that the pitching and defense will be better too."
Yoakum Tournament
El Campo 9, Victoria West 3
El Campo: 013 212 - 9 12 3
West: 120 000 - 3 5 4
Highlights: (EC) Kyle Barosh 4-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Jackson David 2-for-3 RBI; Bryce Rasmussen 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Bubela 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Dorotik, 1-for-3, RBI; (W) Brayden Goode 1-for-3, 2 RBI, HR; Brendan Solis, 2-for-3; Blake Buzzell, 1-for-3;
