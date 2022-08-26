EDNA — Gage Barrera rushed for three touchdowns, and Aiden Aragon threw his first career touchdown as the St. Joseph Flyers defeated the Aransas Pass Panthers 33-13 Friday night.
The Flyers defense forced three turnovers to help lead the team to victory.
Earlier, Barrera had a 35-yard touchdown run, and Dominic Alvarez returned an Aransas Pass fumble 60 yards, giving the Flyers a 13-to-7 lead at halftime.
Aransas Pass went 0-10 last year, but head coach James Duprie didn’t want to take the Panthers lightly.
“They look much improved on film this year,” Duprie said. “Their running back is also their starting middle linebacker. He is is big and athletic kid. The quarterback last year is no longer the quarterback. They have a quick athletic quarterback this season who played receiver last year.”
With running back Barrera returning to give the Flyers experience in the backfield, St. Joseph wanted to take care of the ball to open the season.
“We are going to have to play well and take care of the ball,” Durpie said. “Always with the first game of the year special teams comes into play. We will have to make sure we are doing everything there correctly.”
