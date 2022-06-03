The decision to pitch for the Victoria Generals was an easy one for Michael and Jared Barta.
The brothers graduated from Cuero and had a chance to play together for the first time since they were at Cisco College.
“I’ve always wanted to play for the Generals,” Michael said. “I grew up watching these games, and it’s pretty fun to be back here and play in front of the home crowd.”
“It was kind of an easy decision to play in front of your family,” Jared agreed. “I’ve played here before so it was pretty nice.”
The Bartas saw their first action of the summer in the Generals’ 11-2 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
Jared, who pitched at Angelina College in the spring, relieved starter Cristian Cienfuegos with one out in the fifth inning. He worked 1⅔ innings, walked three, gave up one hit and had one strikeout.
“I hadn’t pitched in about a month,” he said. “It feels good. I mean I wasn’t as prepared as I probably should have been, but I still got it done.”
Michael, who pitched at Lamar University in the spring, relieved his brother and pitched one inning. He gave up one hit and two walks.
“I just want to get some more work in,” he said. “I haven’t been on the mound in a while. I want to get some work in and pound the strike zone.”
The Generals gave their five pitchers plenty of cushion, scoring three runs in the third and breaking the game open with six runs in the fifth inning.
Chase Sanguinetti went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, Cole Turney went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, and Chris Kern went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
“That’s huge,” Michael Barta said of the run support. “You don’t have to worry about being perfect. You just go out there and throw strikes and get hitters out that way.”
The Bartas want the trend to continue throughout the summer.
“I just want to get some innings and play in front of the family,” Jared said. “I think they’ll really enjoy it. I just want to come out here and have some fun.”
NOTES: Generals head coach Michael Oros was ejected in the top of the third inning by the home plate umpire ... The Generals play their next four games on the road before returning to Riverside Stadium on Friday, June 10 against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.
