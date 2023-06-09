We are now accepting all-area nominations for the Victoria Advocate’s all-area baseball and all-area softball teams. Coaches, send your nominations to sports@vicad.com and include the athlete’s grade classification, position and statistics. Also, send complete all-district teams.
High School Athletics
