Floresville Tournament

Burbank 5, Victoria West 1

Burbank 112 10 - 5 4 1

West 001 00 - 1 7 1

W: Salazar; L: Brayden Goode

Highlights - (W) Bryce Sitka 1-for-3; Jace Mitscherling 1-for-3; Ashton Grones 2-for-3, RBI, 3B; Blaine Zeplin 1-for-3; Blake Buzzell 1-for-2; Arnold Canales 1-for-2. 

Comal Tournament

Victoria East 10, Antonian Prep 1

East 114 04 -10 10 0

Antonian 100 00 - 1 4 2

W: Andrew Rivera; L: Beckel

Highlights - (E) Matthew Gomez 2-for-4; Marquis Kuykendall 2-for-3; Brady Parker 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2B; Caden Mozisek 1-for-2; Brandon Hernandez 2-for-2, 4 RBIs, 2B; Cameron Puente 1-for-3, RBI.

Brandeis 4, Victoria East 2

Brandeis 300 000 1 - 4 10 0

East 100 010 0 - 2 7 2

W: Kollman; L: Parker

Highlights - (E) Kevin Rodriguez 2-for-3, RBI; Zack Shannon 1-for-4; Trent Nieto 2-for-3, RBI; Joey Lozano 1-for-3; Ceyth Grevey 1-for-3, 2B.

Sacred Heart Tournament

St. Joseph 10, Schulenburg 5

St. Joseph 110 08 - 10 13 1

Schulenburg 400 10 - 5 8 2

W: Jacob Bordovsky; L: Lata

Highlights - (STJ) Eric Perez 3-for-3, RBI; Hunter Reeves 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Bordovsky 2-for-2; Matthew Janak 2-for-4, 3 RBIs. (S) Guzman 2-for-2; Janecek 2-for-2, RBI; Valchar 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; McBride 2-for-2, RBI.

St. Joseph 9, Shiner St. Paul 6

St. Joseph 220 05 - 9 8 3

St. Paul 000 33 - 6 4 5

W: Perry Perez; L: Jackson

Highlights - (STJ) Alex Angerstein 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3B; Janak 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2B, 3B; Ricky Gonzales 1-for-3; Mason Longoria 1-for-3; Hayden Sills 1-for-2, RBI; Bordovsky 1-for-3, RBI, 2B. Record: St. Joseph 6-0.

