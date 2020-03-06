Baseball
Floresville Tournament
Burbank 5, Victoria West 1
Burbank 112 10 - 5 4 1
West 001 00 - 1 7 1
W: Salazar; L: Brayden Goode
Highlights - (W) Bryce Sitka 1-for-3; Jace Mitscherling 1-for-3; Ashton Grones 2-for-3, RBI, 3B; Blaine Zeplin 1-for-3; Blake Buzzell 1-for-2; Arnold Canales 1-for-2.
Comal Tournament
Victoria East 10, Antonian Prep 1
East 114 04 -10 10 0
Antonian 100 00 - 1 4 2
W: Andrew Rivera; L: Beckel
Highlights - (E) Matthew Gomez 2-for-4; Marquis Kuykendall 2-for-3; Brady Parker 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2B; Caden Mozisek 1-for-2; Brandon Hernandez 2-for-2, 4 RBIs, 2B; Cameron Puente 1-for-3, RBI.
Brandeis 4, Victoria East 2
Brandeis 300 000 1 - 4 10 0
East 100 010 0 - 2 7 2
W: Kollman; L: Parker
Highlights - (E) Kevin Rodriguez 2-for-3, RBI; Zack Shannon 1-for-4; Trent Nieto 2-for-3, RBI; Joey Lozano 1-for-3; Ceyth Grevey 1-for-3, 2B.
Sacred Heart Tournament
St. Joseph 10, Schulenburg 5
St. Joseph 110 08 - 10 13 1
Schulenburg 400 10 - 5 8 2
W: Jacob Bordovsky; L: Lata
Highlights - (STJ) Eric Perez 3-for-3, RBI; Hunter Reeves 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Bordovsky 2-for-2; Matthew Janak 2-for-4, 3 RBIs. (S) Guzman 2-for-2; Janecek 2-for-2, RBI; Valchar 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; McBride 2-for-2, RBI.
St. Joseph 9, Shiner St. Paul 6
St. Joseph 220 05 - 9 8 3
St. Paul 000 33 - 6 4 5
W: Perry Perez; L: Jackson
Highlights - (STJ) Alex Angerstein 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3B; Janak 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2B, 3B; Ricky Gonzales 1-for-3; Mason Longoria 1-for-3; Hayden Sills 1-for-2, RBI; Bordovsky 1-for-3, RBI, 2B. Record: St. Joseph 6-0.
