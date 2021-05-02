Note: Some seeds are yet to be determined.
Bi-District
Class 4A
El Campo vs. Houston Furr.
Class 3A
Van Vleck vs. New Waverly. Best-of-three site TBA. Game 1, 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Industrial vs. Lytle. Best-of-three at Beeville. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Class 2A
Shiner vs. Bremond. Best-of-three at Round Rock Stoney Point. Game 1, noon, Saturday; Game 2, 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, 7 p.m. Monday.
Refugio vs. Ben Bolt. Best-of-three at Sinton. Game 1, 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 6 p.m. Monday.
Weimar vs. Thorndale. Best-of-three. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday, Weimar; Game 2, noon Saturday, Thorndale; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Kenedy vs. Riviera. One game. 7 p.m. Friday, Freer.
Woodsboro vs. Premont. Best-of-three at Kingsville King. Game 1, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, noon, Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Falls City vs. Johnson City. Best-of-three at Converse Judson. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Holland vs. Louise. Best-of-three at Weimar. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Class 1A
Runge vs. Bruni. One game. 4 p.m. Friday, Orange Grove.
Area
TAPPS Division 5
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Bryan St. Joseph. One game. 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Brazosport Christian at Shiner St. Paul, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.