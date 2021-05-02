Baseball logo

Note: Some seeds are yet to be determined.

Bi-District

Class 4A

El Campo vs. Houston Furr.

Class 3A

Van Vleck vs. New Waverly. Best-of-three site TBA. Game 1, 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Industrial vs. Lytle. Best-of-three at Beeville. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.

Class 2A

Shiner vs. Bremond. Best-of-three at Round Rock Stoney Point. Game 1, noon, Saturday; Game 2, 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, 7 p.m. Monday.

Refugio vs. Ben Bolt. Best-of-three at Sinton. Game 1, 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 6 p.m. Monday.

Weimar vs. Thorndale. Best-of-three. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday, Weimar; Game 2, noon Saturday, Thorndale; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.

Kenedy vs. Riviera. One game. 7 p.m. Friday, Freer.

Woodsboro vs. Premont. Best-of-three at Kingsville King. Game 1, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, noon, Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.

Falls City vs. Johnson City. Best-of-three at Converse Judson. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.

Holland vs. Louise. Best-of-three at Weimar. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.

Class 1A

Runge vs. Bruni. One game. 4 p.m. Friday, Orange Grove.

Area

TAPPS Division 5

Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Bryan St. Joseph. One game. 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Brazosport Christian at Shiner St. Paul, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

