Class 4A Area
El Campo vs. Hardin-Jefferson
Calhoun vs. Navarro. Best-of-three at Hallettsville. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if needed, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Class 3A Area
Yoakum vs. Lago Vista.
Industrial vs. Llano.
Hallettsville vs. Blanco. Best-of-three. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday, TBA; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jourdanton; Game 3, if needed, following Game 3.
Class 2A Area
Shiner vs. Big Sandy. Best-of-three at Navasota. Game 1, 5:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3, if necessary, following Game 2.
Refugio vs. Falls City. Best-of-three at Beeville. Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3, if necessary; following Game 2.
Kenedy vs. Sabinal. Best-of-three at Jourdanton. Game 1, 5 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals
Runge vs. Knippa
TAPPS State Tournament Semifinals
Hallettsville Sacred Heart
