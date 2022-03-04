Sacred Heart tournament
Tidehaven 13, Schulenburg 1
Tidehaven 6, Sugarland Logos Prep 3
Sugarland Logos Prep 7, Schulenburg 2
Comal County tournament
Victoria East 7, Canyon Lake 3
East 310 100 2 — 7 8 0
Canyon Lake 000 300 0 — 3 9 0
Highlights: (E) Baros 1-for-3, 2R, 2B; Sockwell R; Kolle 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, 2B, 3B; Parker RBI; Mozisek R; Shannon 1-for-3, 2RBIs; Ortega 2-for-3; Youngblood 1-for-4; Rivera 1-for-4, R, RBI.
Victoria East 9, Lee Volunteers 7
East 261 000 x — 9 10 1
Lee Volunteers 002 301 1 — 7 10 0
Highlights: (E) Baros 1-for-3, R, 2RBIs, 2B; Sockwell 1-for-4, R, 2RBIs, HR; Kolle 2-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR; Shannon 1-for-1; Parker 1-for-1, 2R, 3B; Mozisek 1-for-2, RBI; Ortega 1-for- 2, 2RBIs, 2B; Perez 1-for-3; Goldman 1-for-2, R.
