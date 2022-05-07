Class 2A Bi-District
Refugio 9-3, La Villa 1-0
Refugio 330 210 0 — 9 9 2
La Villa 000 010 0 — 1 7 0
W: Jordan Kelley (6-2). L: Jacob Garza. Highlights: (R) Jordan Kelley 7 IP, 2 R, 7 H, 12 K, 1 BB; Isaiah Avery 2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Antwaan Gross 2-for-4, SB; Ty LaFrance 1-for-3, 2 SB; (LV) Ryan Reyna 2-for-3.
---
La Villa 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Refugio 000 210 x — 3 6 2
W: Troy Haug (1-0). L: Jayden Silguero. Highlights: (LV) Luke Serna 1-for-3, SB. (R) Troy Haug 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 5 K, 1-for-3; Jordan Kelley 2-for-3, 3B, 2B, RBI; Lukas Meza 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; Isaiah Avery 1-for-3, RBI; Hayden LaFrance 1-for-2, SB. Records: Refugio 13-4.
Thursday
TAPPS Division V Area
Sacred Heart 16, Marble Falls Academy 5
Sacred Heart 337 21 - 16 10 1
Marble Falls Academy 040 10 - 5 4 3
