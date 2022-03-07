Saturday
Sacred Heart baseball tournament
Schulenburg 10, Round Rock Christian 2
Tidehaven 4, Sacred Heart 3
Shiner 14, Sugarland Logos Prep 2
Championship Game
Shiner 3, Tidehaven 2
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Sacred Heart
Kobi Valchar
Trey Daniels
Wade Shimek
Tidehaven
Connor Klayton
Logan Crow
Zach Garcia
Shiner
Kennan Hailey
Bryce Nerada
Drew Wenske
Ryan Peterson - MVP
