District 28-2A
Weimar 9, Ganado 2
Weimar 340 012 0 — 9 10 4
Ganado 000 001 1 — 2 2 5
W: Brady Henke. L: Kyle Bures-Guerrero. Highlights: (W) Henke 14 SO, 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 SB; Jagger Fishbeck 2-for-4, RBI, SB; Hudson Ervin 2-for-3, RBI, SB; Wes Pavlik 2-for-4, RBI. (G) Josh Fowler 1-for-3, 3B. Records: Weimar 5-3, 1-0; Ganado 0-1 district.
