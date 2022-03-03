Comal County tournament
Victoria East 8, SA Brennan 0
Victoria East 10, Dripping Springs 5
EHS 305 200 - 10 12 0
DSHS 002 102 - 5 4 0
W: Rivera. L: Church
Highlights: (E) Baros 1-for-3, R, RBI; Parker 1-for-4, R; Kolle 1-for-3, 2R, 2B; Gonzalez 1-for-4, 2RBIs; Mozisek 2-for-2, 2R; Shannon 2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI; Ortega 2-for-3, R, 2RBIs; Youngblood 2-for-3, R, RBI.
Yoakum tournament
La Vernia 8, Victoria West 0
LVHS 021 030 2 - 8 10 2
WHS 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
L: Arrieta
Highlights: (W) Maldonado 1-for-3; Orsak 1-for-1.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart tournament
Shiner 19, Round Rock Christian 1
Shiner 8, Sacred Heart 1
Sacred Heart 15, Round Rock Christian 2
Skidmore tournament
Skidmore 16, Bloomington 1
Premont 12, Bloomington 5
