District 29-5A
Flour Bluff 5, Victoria West 2
FB 100 013 x — 5 5 2
West 100 100 0 — 2 10 4
L: Matus
Highlights: (W) Blake Buzzell 2-for-4, 2B; Jake Mitscherling 2-for-4, R; Blaine Zeplin 2-for-4, RBI, 2B; Colten Matus 1-for-3; Orlando DiLeo 1-for-4; Brayden Goode 2-for-3, R.
District 24-4A
El Campo 9, Wharton 1
El Campo 213 101 1 — 9 13 0
Wharton 000 001 0 — 1 2 8
W: Hallinger. L: Mendez
Highlights: (EC) Barosh 1-for-5, 2R, RBI; Poenitzsch 2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B; DAvid 2-for-5, R; Jung 1-for-2; Baklik 2-for-4; Alcalais 2-for-3, R, RBI; Rasmussen 2-for-3, 2R, 2B; Shaffer 1-for-3. (W) Mendiola 1-for-3; Compian 1-for-3,.
District 28-2A
Shiner 7, Flatonia 2
Shiner 133 — 7 6 0
Flatonia 020
W: Peterson. L: Cliffe.
Highlights: (S) Peterson 1-for-1, RBI, 2B; Wenske 1-for-3; Filip 2-for-2, 2B; Patek 1-for-1, 2R, RBI, 3B; Winkenwerder 1-for-1, R, 2RBIs. (F) Ramirez 1-for-1, 2B; Bosl 1-for-1, R, RBI, 2B; Law 1-for-1.
