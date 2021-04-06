District 28-3A
Yoakum 10, Palacios 0
Yoakum 301 105 — 10 10 0
Palacios 000 000 — 0 3 2
Highlights: (Y) Koliba 1-for-3, R; Zaruba R; Pakebusch 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Smith 2-for-3, 2R; Gordon 1-for-4, 2R, 3 RBIs; Rice 2-for-4, R; Adamek 2-for-4, 2RBI, 2 2B; Smith 1-for-4.
District 28-2A
Flatonia 6, Louise 2
Flatonia 030 021 x — 6 8 0
Louise 011 000 0 — 2 5 1
L: Gaona
Highlights: (L) Strelec 1-for-2, R, 2B; Machicek 1-for-3; Roberts 1-for-3, RBI; Gaona 1-for-3, R, 2B; Resendez 1-for-3, RBI.
TAPPS District 4-V
Shiner St. Paul 21, Bulverde 0
St. Paul (16)50 — 21 15 0
Bulverde 000 — 0 2 7
W: Humes
Highlights: (SP) Humes 2-for-2, 2R, 2RBIs; Boedeker 2-for-4, 2R, RBI; Machacek 1-for-1, 2RBI; Spann 1-for-1, R; Davis 2-for-3, 3R, RBI, 2 2B; Boedeker 2-for-2, 3R, 2RBI; Ulcak 2-for-4, 3R, RBI; Benes 1-for-4, 3R, 2RBI; Nunez 2-for-2, 2R.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.