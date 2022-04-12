Tuesday District 30-2A
Falls City 14, Sabinal 5
Falls City 102 330 5 — 14 11 1
Sabinal 000 101 3 — 5 5 5
W: Gates
Highlights: (FC) Sartwelle 3-for-4, 2R, 3RBIs, 3B; Gates 2-for-5, R, RBI, HR; L Shaffer 2-for-5, R, 2RBIs; Arrisola 1-for-4, R, RBI, 3B; Pipes 1-for-4, R, 2RBIs; Molina 1-for-5, R; D Shaffer R, 2RBIs; Semlinger 1-for-4, RBI.
MondayDistrict 31-2A
Refugio 25, Pettus 7
Pettus 015 01 — 7 3 5
Refugio 65(12) 2X — 25 20 1
W: Lukas Meza (5-2). L: Garret Grayson. Highlights: (R) Lukas Meza 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Caleb Hesseltine 1.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 4 K, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Isaiah Avery 4-for-4, grand slam, 7 RBIs, 3 SB; Benny Flores 4-for-4, 2B, RBI, 4SB; Jordan Kelley 3-for-3, 3B, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 SB; Antwaan Gross 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, 5 SB; Trey Castellano 2-for-4, 2B, SB. Records: Pettus 1-8 in district; Refugio 9-3, 8-1.
Port Aransas 8, Bloomington 1
Port Aransas 302 020 1 — 8 11 2
Bloomington 001 000 0 — 1 1 2
W: D. Spivey. L: Sam Beraza
Highlights: (B) Beraza RBI; Anthony Madrigal 1-for-3, 2B.
