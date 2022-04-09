Friday
District 31-2A
Refugio 11, Kenedy 1
Refugio 200 062 1 — 11 15 3
Kenedy 001 000 0 — 1 5 2
W: Jordan Kelley (4-1). L: Ryland Reyna. Highlights: (R) Kelley 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 10 K, 2 BB, 2-for-3, 3B, RBI, SB; Troy Haug 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K, 3-for-4, SB; Lukas Meza 3-for-3, 2B, RBI, SB; Antwaan Gross 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, SB; Isaiah Avery 2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; (K) Jaydin Chapa 2-for-3, SB; Nando Vargas 1-for-3; Daniel Peña 1-for-3, 2 SB; Kameron Miller 1-for-4, 2 SB. Records: Refugio 8-3, 7-1; Kenedy 14-2, 7-1.
Saturday
District 29-5A
Victoria East 7, Flour Bluff 1
East 010 005 1 — 7 10 0
Flour Bluff 100 000 0 — 1 5 0
W: Brady Parker. L: Christian Tijerina. Highlights: (E) Hunter Baros 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, R, 3B; Grayson Youngblood 3-for-3, R, RBI; Mason Sockwell 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs. (FB) J. Paluseo 1-for-3, R; Marcos Marroquin 1-for-3, RBI; Record: East 14-11, 5-6; Flour Bluff 9-12, 4-7.
Corpus Christi King 6, Victoria West 5
King 041 010 0 — 6 8 1
West 100 121 0 — 5 9 2
W: Garcia. L: Dominick Martinez; Highlights: (K) Reyes 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Castillo 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Trevino 1-for-3, R, RBI. (W) Justis Tranck 2-for-4, 2 R; Dawson Orsak 2 RBIs; TK Rollins 2-for-3; Jay Guerrero 2-for-3. Records: King 10-14, 4-7; West 8-13, 1-9.2-for-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.