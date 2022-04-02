District 29-5A
Flour Bluff 11, Victoria West 1
Flour Bluff 021 44 — 11 8 1
Victoria West 001 00 — 1 4 3
W: Lane Atherton L: Dawson Orsak. Highlights: (FB) Colton Hooper 3-for-4, 5 RBI, 2 R. (W) Beau Woods 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Records: Flour Bluff 8-11, 3-6; West 8-12, 0-8.
Corpus Christi Carroll 6, Victoria East 5
East 002 030 0 — 5 9 3
Carroll 102 100 2 — 6 10 2
Two outs when winning run scored
W: Alex Flores L: Gage Goldman. Highlights: (E) Kaden Kolle 3-for-3, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; Andrew Rivera 2-for-3, R; Hunter Baros 1-for-3, R; Mason Sockwell 1-for-4, RBI. (C) Flores 3-for-4, 2B, R, 3 RBIs. Records: East 13-10, 4-5; Carroll 13-8, 7-2.
NON-DISTRICT
Flatonia 6, Port Aransas 2
W: Titan Targac. L: D. Spivey. Highlights: (PA) W. Spivey 1-for-3, R, RBI; (F) Beck Zimmerman 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Keyshaun Green 2-for-4, R; Dayton Cliffe 1-for-3, 2 R; Targac 1-for-3, R, RBI; Camden Bosl 1-for-4, 2B, R. Records: Port Aransas 13-8; Flatonia 9-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.