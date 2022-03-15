District 28-3A
Hallettsville 23, Rice Consolidated 2
Hallettsville 840 38 — 23 20 2
Rice Consolidated 000 11 — 2 0 7
W: Bludau. L: Sims
Highlights: (H) Trlicek 4-for-4, 4R, 3RBIs, 2B; Bludau 2-for-4, R, 4RBIs; Patek 1-for-5, R, 3RBIs; Amsden 1-for-5, 3R, RBI; Janak 3-for-5, 3R, RBI; Wilson 2-for-4, 2R; Higgins 1-for-1, R, RBI; Gonzales 2-for-5, 3R, 4RBIs; Vornsand 1-for-2, R, 2RBIs, 2B; Walker 1-for-2, 2R; Gerke 1-for-3, R; Rees 1-for-1, R.
District 28-2A
Ganado 17, Yorktown 1
Ganado 012 30(11) — 17 17 2
Yorktown 000 100 — 1 8 3
W: Ashton L: Yeretsky
Highlights: (G) Ashton 2-for-5, 2R, RBI; Sterling 4-for-5, 3R; Josh 3-for-4, 3R, 2RBIs; Adam 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Webernick 1-for-1, R, RBI; Riojas 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs; Cain 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, 2B; Benavides 1-for-3, 2RBIs, R, 3B. (Y) Sullivan 2-for-3; Sarmiento 1-for-2; Martin 1-for-3; Rodriguez 2-for-3, R; Herring 1-for-2; Hall 1-for-1.
Schulenburg 10, Louise 0
