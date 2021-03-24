District 18-3A
Hallettsville 10, Edna 5
Edna 100 310 — 5 3 0
Hallettsville 231 220 — 10 10 2
W: Trace Patek; L: Layton Ressman
Highlights: (E) Cayden Tipton 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R; Kelton Graham 1-for-3, R. (H) Kyler Chovanetz 2-for-3, 3 run HR, 4 RBI, 4 R; Trace Patek 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Brandt Trlicek 2-for-2, 4 R; Ty Gerke 1-for-2, RBI; Chase Janak 1-for-3, 3B; Rylan Schindler 1-for-4; Jaden Gonzales 1-for-3, R; Bowen Higgins RBI
Records: Hallettsville 6-6, 3-1; Edna 8-10, 1-3
