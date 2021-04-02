District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Moody 5, Victoria East 0
East: 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Moody: 003 200 X — 5 5 0
W: N. Saenz; L: Brady Parker
Highlights: (E) Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-2, BB; De’Everett Ross 2-for-3, 2B; Hunter Baros 1-for-3; (M) D. Hernandez 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R; A. Gonzalez 1-for-3, R; J. Gonzales 1-for-3, 2 R; A. Hernandez 1-for-2, RBI; J. Ramos 1-for-2, RBI, R, 2B.
Records: East 5-14-2, 2-6
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 13, Industrial 3 (5 innings)
Hallettsville: 300 00 — 3 6 2
Industrial: 334 21 — 13 9 0
W: Rylan Schindler; L: Colton Byars
Highlights: (H) Ty Gerke 2-for-3, 5 RBI, 3B; Jaden Gonzales 2-for-3, 2B, R; Brandt Trlicek 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Rylan Schindler 1-for-1, 3 R; Kyler Chovanetz 1-for-2, 2 R; Preston Amsden 1-for-3, R; (I) Blake Rogers 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI; Matthew Davis 2-for-3; Clay Martin 1-for-3, R; Devin Barr 1-for-2.
Records: Hallettsville 7-8, 4-3; Industrial 6-11, 3-4
District 31-2A
Refugio 19, Runge 4
Refugio: 102 602 8 — 19 12 2
Runge: 100 003 0 — 4 7 0
W: Caleb Hesseltine, 3-0; L: J. Fraga
Highlights: (REF) Jordan Kelley 2.0 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 5 K, 1 BB, 2-for-2, RBI, 8 SB; Caleb Hesseltine 5.0 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 4 K, 1 BB, 2-for-5, 2 RBI; Ty LaFrance 2-for-2, RBI, SB; Isaiah Avery 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 3B, SB; Allen Perez 2-for-2; Lukas Meza 1-for-2, 3 SB; Troy Haug 1-for-2, RBI, 2 SB; (RUN) J. Fraga 3.1 IP, 7 R, 5 H, 4 K, 8 BB, 1-for-3, RBI, 3B; J. Aguilar 2.2 IP, 10 R, 7 H, 1 K, 6 BB, 2-for-4, RBI; T. Reynolds 0.1 IP, 2 R, 0 H, 1 K, 3 BB, 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; G. Gutierrez 2-for-4, 2B, SB.
Records: Refugio 7-1, 7-1
