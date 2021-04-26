Saturday, April 24
Non-District
Smithson Valley 13, Victoria East 0
East: 000 00 - 0 2 1
SMV: 404 5X - 13 11 1
W: C. Keller; L: Joey Lee
Highlights: (E) Kaden Kolle 1-for-2; Josh Shannon 1-for-2; Joey Lee 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R; Andrew Rivera 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 K; Caden Mozisek 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB; (S) C. Keller 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB, 1-for-2, RBI; D. Domel 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB, 1-for-1, RBI, R; T. Arguello 1-for-1, HR, 2 RBI, R. Records: East 5-21-2, 2-12
Friday, April 23
District 28-3A
Tidehaven 11, Edna 3
Edna: 002 10 - 3 7 6
Tidehaven: 103 52 - 11 8 2
W: Jordan Duran; L: Layton Ressman
Highlights: (T) Jordan Duran 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 5 K, 1 BB, 2-for-3, 2R; Ricky Rubio 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Logan Crow 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, SB; (E) Layton Ressman 4.0 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1-for-3, R; Jacob Reyes 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 3B; Devin Kallus 1-for-3, RBI, 2B
Hallettsville 9, Yoakum 7
YOA: 220 001 2 - 7 7 0
HAL: 300 105 X - 9 10 2
W: Trace Patek, 4-0; L: Estrada
Highlights: (H) Brandt Trlicek 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Preston Amsden 2-for-3, RBI; Chase Janak 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R
