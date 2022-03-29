District 29-5ACorpus Christi Ray 13, Victoria East 3
Ray 130 045 — 13 14 1
East 010 002 0 — 3 5 7
W: Goss. L: Lee
Highlights: (E) Baros 2-for-3; Parker 1-for-3; Mozisek 1-for-3, R, RBI, HR; Shannon 1-for-2. (R) Rodriguez 2-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2B; Bell 4-for-4, 3R, RBI, 3B; Tijerno 3-for-4, R, 3RBIs, 2B; Alderete 1-for-3, 3R; Monyoya 1-for-4, RBI; Galvan 2-for-3, R, RBI.
District 31-2APettus 10, Bloomington 8
District 30-2AFalls City 20, La Pryor 0
TAPPS District 4 Division 5Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Living Rock Academy 0
Friday
Non-District
La Grange 13, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 12
