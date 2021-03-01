Boys
Regional Semifinals
Class 5A
- Victoria West vs. Leander Glenn, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Seguin
Class 2A
- Schulenburg vs. Sabinal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio Wagner
Girls
TAPPS 2A Regional
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Bryan Allen or Macedonia Christian Academy
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Houston Grace Christian, TBD
