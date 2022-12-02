Basketball logo new

Girls

Friday

Schulenburg Tournament

Schulenburg 58, Smithville 43

Highlights: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 26, Brooke Redding 4, Kieryn Adams 10, Rilee Sanchez 15, Haylie Goode 1, Hailey Kahlden 3.

Halftime: Schulenburg 37-18.

Victoria West 44, Schulenburg 23

Highlights: (S) Gipson 12, Redding 3, Adams 3, Goode 1, Fay Kutac 2, Grace Schramek 2.

Halftime: West 21-6.

Franklin 66, Victoria West 35

Moulton 37, Lexington 29

La Grange 41, Lehman 34

Sealy 40, Hallettsville 37

Franklin 66, East Bernard 40

Hallettsville 29, Industrial 22

Sealy 36, Moulton 25

Caldwell 44, El Campo 34

East Bernard 44, Granger 22

El Campo 42, Granger 31

Industrial 30, Bellville 18

Caldwell 46, Smithville 33

Lexington 60, Lehman 32

La Grange 44, Bellville 34

Boling Tournament

Boling 75, Palacios 44

Highlights: (P) S. Wollam 17, Alcantara 17, Bowers 4, Scruggs 3, Sanders 3.

Halftime: Boling 38-27.

Bay City 68, Palacios 34

Highlights: (P) Alcantara 17, S. Wollam 6, Lopez 4, Bowers 4, Sanders 2, Scruggs 1.

Halftime: Bay City 29-14. Record: Palacios 8-7.

Karnes City tournament

Goliad 38, Karnes City 28

Highlights: (G) Yanta 24, M. Wunsch 4, K. Wunsch 4, Youngblood 2, Govendik 2, Glass 2. (KC) Yanta 11, Loya 6, Franke 3, Leal 3, Gwosdz 3, Moczygemba 2.

Halftime: Goliad 19, Karnes City 19. 3-Pointers: (G) Yanta

ThursdayEast Bernard 44, Schulenburg 41

Highlights: (S) Gipson 14, Redding 2, Tamara Otto 11, Adams 5, Sanchez 3, Goode 6.

Halftime: Schulenburg 26-25.

Schulenburg 50, Granger 19

Highlights: (S) Gipson 18, Redding 2, Adams 5, Sanchez 8, Goode 10, Kutac 7.

Halftime: Schulenburg 28-8.

Moulton 36, Industrial 31

Franklin 60, Caldwell 21

Moulton 34, Bellville 29

Franklin 60, El Campo 28

Sealy 45, La Grange 36

Hallettsville 45, La Grange 31

Bellville 44, Lexington 38

Victoria West 58, El Campo 56

Industrial 31, Lexington 30

Victoria West 48, Caldwell 38

Hallettsville 60, Lehman 37

Smithville 47, Granger 43

Sealy 47, Lehman 40

East Bernard 68, Smithville 15

Boling Tournament

Ganado 57, Palacios 36

Highlights: (P) Wollam 16, Bowers 7, Aziaa 7, Scruggs 4, Lopez 2.

Halftime: Palacios 21-20.

Needville 57, Palacios 47

Highlights: (P) Wollam 15, Alcantara 12, Bowers 6, Lopez 6, Scruggs 4, Jasek 2, Starrett 2.

Halftime: Needville 30-21.

Karnes City tournament

Goliad 51, Nixon-Smiley 49

Highlights: (G) Yanta 29, K. Wunsch 8, Govednik 7, Glass 4, Sertuche 3. (NS) Velasquez 20, Amaja 3, Mendez 5, Corpus 4, Stone 4, Villanueva 3.

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 22-21. 3-Pointers: Govednik 2, Velasquez 3, Amaja.

Yorktown 49, Goliad 35

Highlights: (G) Yanta 10, Govednik 8, Soliz 5, M. Wunsch 4, Sertuche 2, Glass 2, Schutz 2, K. Wunsch 2. (Y) Longoria 17, Manciel 9, Dodds 7, Kruger 6, Campbell 5, Hernandez 3, Morehead 2.

Halftime: Yorktown 28-16. 3-Pointers: Soliz, Longoria 2, Dodds, Maciel, Hernandez, Campbell

Fayetteville Tournament

Flatonia 49, Brazos Christian 30

Highlights: (F) Braidy Fike 3, Summer Sodek 13, Laurel Betak 3, Macy Bonds 7, Eizah Herrera 9, Kalen Scott 6, Danielle Vinklarek 7.

3-Pointers: Betak, Bonds, Vinklarek

Flatonia 45, Shiner St. Paul 30

Highlights: (F) Scott 9, Herrera 2, Fike 10, Sodek 14, Bonds 4, Betak 6.

3-Pointers: Sodek 2

Boys

Friday

Northern Brook Academy 38, Victoria St. Joseph 30

Karnes City 39, Victoria St. Joseph 25

Nixon-Smiley 51, Victoria St. Joseph 25

Flatonia 67, Thorndale 46

Highlights: (F) Keyshaun Green 11, Duke Sodek 9, Camden Bosl 5, Holden Kloesel 18, Luke Law 7, Jaidyn Guyton 17

