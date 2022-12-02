Girls
Friday
Schulenburg Tournament
Schulenburg 58, Smithville 43
Highlights: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 26, Brooke Redding 4, Kieryn Adams 10, Rilee Sanchez 15, Haylie Goode 1, Hailey Kahlden 3.
Halftime: Schulenburg 37-18.
Victoria West 44, Schulenburg 23
Highlights: (S) Gipson 12, Redding 3, Adams 3, Goode 1, Fay Kutac 2, Grace Schramek 2.
Halftime: West 21-6.
Franklin 66, Victoria West 35
Moulton 37, Lexington 29
La Grange 41, Lehman 34
Sealy 40, Hallettsville 37
Franklin 66, East Bernard 40
Hallettsville 29, Industrial 22
Sealy 36, Moulton 25
Caldwell 44, El Campo 34
East Bernard 44, Granger 22
El Campo 42, Granger 31
Industrial 30, Bellville 18
Caldwell 46, Smithville 33
Lexington 60, Lehman 32
La Grange 44, Bellville 34
Boling Tournament
Boling 75, Palacios 44
Highlights: (P) S. Wollam 17, Alcantara 17, Bowers 4, Scruggs 3, Sanders 3.
Halftime: Boling 38-27.
Bay City 68, Palacios 34
Highlights: (P) Alcantara 17, S. Wollam 6, Lopez 4, Bowers 4, Sanders 2, Scruggs 1.
Halftime: Bay City 29-14. Record: Palacios 8-7.
Karnes City tournament
Goliad 38, Karnes City 28
Highlights: (G) Yanta 24, M. Wunsch 4, K. Wunsch 4, Youngblood 2, Govendik 2, Glass 2. (KC) Yanta 11, Loya 6, Franke 3, Leal 3, Gwosdz 3, Moczygemba 2.
Halftime: Goliad 19, Karnes City 19. 3-Pointers: (G) Yanta
ThursdayEast Bernard 44, Schulenburg 41
Highlights: (S) Gipson 14, Redding 2, Tamara Otto 11, Adams 5, Sanchez 3, Goode 6.
Halftime: Schulenburg 26-25.
Schulenburg 50, Granger 19
Highlights: (S) Gipson 18, Redding 2, Adams 5, Sanchez 8, Goode 10, Kutac 7.
Halftime: Schulenburg 28-8.
Moulton 36, Industrial 31
Franklin 60, Caldwell 21
Moulton 34, Bellville 29
Franklin 60, El Campo 28
Sealy 45, La Grange 36
Hallettsville 45, La Grange 31
Bellville 44, Lexington 38
Victoria West 58, El Campo 56
Industrial 31, Lexington 30
Victoria West 48, Caldwell 38
Hallettsville 60, Lehman 37
Smithville 47, Granger 43
Sealy 47, Lehman 40
East Bernard 68, Smithville 15
Boling Tournament
Ganado 57, Palacios 36
Highlights: (P) Wollam 16, Bowers 7, Aziaa 7, Scruggs 4, Lopez 2.
Halftime: Palacios 21-20.
Needville 57, Palacios 47
Highlights: (P) Wollam 15, Alcantara 12, Bowers 6, Lopez 6, Scruggs 4, Jasek 2, Starrett 2.
Halftime: Needville 30-21.
Karnes City tournament
Goliad 51, Nixon-Smiley 49
Highlights: (G) Yanta 29, K. Wunsch 8, Govednik 7, Glass 4, Sertuche 3. (NS) Velasquez 20, Amaja 3, Mendez 5, Corpus 4, Stone 4, Villanueva 3.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 22-21. 3-Pointers: Govednik 2, Velasquez 3, Amaja.
Yorktown 49, Goliad 35
Highlights: (G) Yanta 10, Govednik 8, Soliz 5, M. Wunsch 4, Sertuche 2, Glass 2, Schutz 2, K. Wunsch 2. (Y) Longoria 17, Manciel 9, Dodds 7, Kruger 6, Campbell 5, Hernandez 3, Morehead 2.
Halftime: Yorktown 28-16. 3-Pointers: Soliz, Longoria 2, Dodds, Maciel, Hernandez, Campbell
Fayetteville Tournament
Flatonia 49, Brazos Christian 30
Highlights: (F) Braidy Fike 3, Summer Sodek 13, Laurel Betak 3, Macy Bonds 7, Eizah Herrera 9, Kalen Scott 6, Danielle Vinklarek 7.
3-Pointers: Betak, Bonds, Vinklarek
Flatonia 45, Shiner St. Paul 30
Highlights: (F) Scott 9, Herrera 2, Fike 10, Sodek 14, Bonds 4, Betak 6.
3-Pointers: Sodek 2
Boys
Friday
Northern Brook Academy 38, Victoria St. Joseph 30
Karnes City 39, Victoria St. Joseph 25
Nixon-Smiley 51, Victoria St. Joseph 25
Flatonia 67, Thorndale 46
Highlights: (F) Keyshaun Green 11, Duke Sodek 9, Camden Bosl 5, Holden Kloesel 18, Luke Law 7, Jaidyn Guyton 17