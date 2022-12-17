Girls

District 29-5A

Victoria West 49, CC Carroll 45

Points: (W) Reyna 2, Simpson 2, Scott 3, Lacy 3, Lee-Green 20, Falcon 5, Henry 6, Malik 4, Cano 3. (C) Hawkins 1, Barnhart 13, Rincon 1, Carpenter 13, Thompson 6, Garcia 11.

Halftime: West 23-18. 3-pointers: Reyna, Scott, Lee-Green 2, Falcon, Barnhart, Carpenter 2, Garcia 3. 

District 25-3A

Industrial 39, Palacios 32

Points: (P) Alcantara 13, Wollam 5, Jasek 4, Lopez 3, Scruggs 3, Bowers 2, Starrett 1. 

Halftime: Palacios 19-6. Records: Palacios 8-11, 0-3.

District 28-2A

Ganado 44, Schulenburg 41

Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 12, Brooke Redding 9, Tamara Otto 7, Kieryn Adams 3, Haylie Good 6, Grace Schramek 2, Rile Sanchez 2. 

Halftime: Ganado 18-16. 

JV: Schulenburg 56-12

Flatonia 47, Weimar 41

Points: (F) Summer Sodek 13, Braidy Fike 12, Laurel Betak 10.

Record: Flatonia 15-2, 2-0.

Non District

La Vernia 70, Goliad 39

Points: (G) Yanta 11, Youngblood 8, M. Wunsch 7, K. Wunsch 6, Sertuche 5. (LV) Friday 15, Fike 13, Whatley 13, Matney 8, Bay 6, Harris 6, Cox 4, Schroller 3, Alfaro 2. 

Halftime: La Vernia 30-18. 3-Pointers: Harris 2, Fike, Friday. Records: Goliad 7-7, La Vernia 9-7.

Boys

Non-District

San Marcos 70, Victoria West 19

Points: (W) Woods 2, Hudson 2, Bladwin 2, Morgan 6, Parker 4, Hodge 2, Zanchez 1. (SM) Coffer 9, Lee 3, Jolnette 5, Perkins 8, Trevino 6, Brown 8, Preslery 23, Williams 5, Deleon 3.

Hafltime: San Marcos 35-4. 3-Pointers: Coffer, Lee, Jolnette, Brown, Deleon, Presley 2.