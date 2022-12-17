Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 49, CC Carroll 45
Points: (W) Reyna 2, Simpson 2, Scott 3, Lacy 3, Lee-Green 20, Falcon 5, Henry 6, Malik 4, Cano 3. (C) Hawkins 1, Barnhart 13, Rincon 1, Carpenter 13, Thompson 6, Garcia 11.
Halftime: West 23-18. 3-pointers: Reyna, Scott, Lee-Green 2, Falcon, Barnhart, Carpenter 2, Garcia 3.
District 25-3A
Industrial 39, Palacios 32
Points: (P) Alcantara 13, Wollam 5, Jasek 4, Lopez 3, Scruggs 3, Bowers 2, Starrett 1.
Halftime: Palacios 19-6. Records: Palacios 8-11, 0-3.
District 28-2A
Ganado 44, Schulenburg 41
Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 12, Brooke Redding 9, Tamara Otto 7, Kieryn Adams 3, Haylie Good 6, Grace Schramek 2, Rile Sanchez 2.
Halftime: Ganado 18-16.
JV: Schulenburg 56-12
Flatonia 47, Weimar 41
Points: (F) Summer Sodek 13, Braidy Fike 12, Laurel Betak 10.
Record: Flatonia 15-2, 2-0.
Non District
La Vernia 70, Goliad 39
Points: (G) Yanta 11, Youngblood 8, M. Wunsch 7, K. Wunsch 6, Sertuche 5. (LV) Friday 15, Fike 13, Whatley 13, Matney 8, Bay 6, Harris 6, Cox 4, Schroller 3, Alfaro 2.
Halftime: La Vernia 30-18. 3-Pointers: Harris 2, Fike, Friday. Records: Goliad 7-7, La Vernia 9-7.
Boys
Non-District
San Marcos 70, Victoria West 19
Points: (W) Woods 2, Hudson 2, Bladwin 2, Morgan 6, Parker 4, Hodge 2, Zanchez 1. (SM) Coffer 9, Lee 3, Jolnette 5, Perkins 8, Trevino 6, Brown 8, Preslery 23, Williams 5, Deleon 3.
Hafltime: San Marcos 35-4. 3-Pointers: Coffer, Lee, Jolnette, Brown, Deleon, Presley 2.