Girls
Columbus 59, Schulenburg 39
Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 13, Landry Zapalac 2, Brooke Redding 8, Tamara Otto 4, Kieryn Adams 6, Rilee Sanchez 2, Grace Schramek 4.
Halftime: Columbus 35-19.
Palacios Tournament
Ganado 47, Palacios 40
Points: (P) Alcantara 13, Wollam 11, Scruggs 5, Sanders 4, Lopez 4, Bowers 2.
Halftime: Palacios 22-13. Record: Palacios 8-12, 0-3.
Bay City 64, Palacios 23
Points: Wollam 6, Alcantara 4, Sanders 4, Bowers 2, Scruggs 2, Jasek 2, Lopez 3.
Halftime: Bay City 32-14. Record: Palacios 8-13, 0-3.
Boys
Brenham 50, Victoria West 43
Points: (W) Zo Morgan 15, D’Andre Fillmore 10, Jackson Hodge 10.
West 65, West Oso 50
Points: (W) Fillmore 13, Hodge 12, Shawn Mettey 10