Girls

Columbus 59, Schulenburg 39

Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 13, Landry Zapalac 2, Brooke Redding 8, Tamara Otto 4, Kieryn Adams 6, Rilee Sanchez 2, Grace Schramek 4.

Halftime: Columbus 35-19.

Palacios Tournament

Ganado 47, Palacios 40

Points: (P) Alcantara 13, Wollam 11, Scruggs 5, Sanders 4, Lopez 4, Bowers 2.

Halftime: Palacios 22-13. Record: Palacios 8-12, 0-3.

Bay City 64, Palacios 23

Points: Wollam 6, Alcantara 4, Sanders 4, Bowers 2, Scruggs 2, Jasek 2, Lopez 3.

Halftime: Bay City 32-14. Record: Palacios 8-13, 0-3.

Boys

Brenham 50, Victoria West 43

Points: (W) Zo Morgan 15, D’Andre Fillmore 10, Jackson Hodge 10.

West 65, West Oso 50

Points: (W) Fillmore 13, Hodge 12, Shawn Mettey 10

