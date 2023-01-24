Basketball logo new

Girls

District 29-3A

Goliad 34, George West 24

Points: (G) Yanta 13, K. Wunsch 11, Youngblood 5, Luco 4, Sertuche 1. (GW) Otero 7, Gonzales 5, Caldwell 4, Morgan 4, Bartlett 2, Freeman 1, Salazar 1. 

Halftime: George West 13-10. 3-Pointers: Gonzales. Record: Goliad 17-11, 5-1; George West 15-14, 2-4.

JV: Goliad 38-14.

District 25-3A

Industrial 36, Palacios 34

Points: (P) Wollam 18, Bowers 9, Scruggs 5, Lopez 2.

Halftime: Palacios 11, Industrial 11. Record: Palacios 10-20, 1-9

District 28-2A

Ganado 38, Schulenburg 33

Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 8, Landry Zapalac 6, Brooke Redding 6, Kieryn Adams 1, Rilee Sanchez 8, Haylie Goode 2, Grace Schramek 2.

Halftime: Schulenburg 23-15. 

JV: Schulenburg 41-28.

Flatonia 47, Weimar 40

Points: (F) Summer Sodek 24, Kalen Scott 10, Elzah Herrera 5

Record: Flatonia 25-4, 8-1.

