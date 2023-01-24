Girls
District 29-3A
Goliad 34, George West 24
Points: (G) Yanta 13, K. Wunsch 11, Youngblood 5, Luco 4, Sertuche 1. (GW) Otero 7, Gonzales 5, Caldwell 4, Morgan 4, Bartlett 2, Freeman 1, Salazar 1.
Halftime: George West 13-10. 3-Pointers: Gonzales. Record: Goliad 17-11, 5-1; George West 15-14, 2-4.
JV: Goliad 38-14.
District 25-3A
Industrial 36, Palacios 34
Points: (P) Wollam 18, Bowers 9, Scruggs 5, Lopez 2.
Halftime: Palacios 11, Industrial 11. Record: Palacios 10-20, 1-9
District 28-2A
Ganado 38, Schulenburg 33
Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 8, Landry Zapalac 6, Brooke Redding 6, Kieryn Adams 1, Rilee Sanchez 8, Haylie Goode 2, Grace Schramek 2.
Halftime: Schulenburg 23-15.
JV: Schulenburg 41-28.
Flatonia 47, Weimar 40
Points: (F) Summer Sodek 24, Kalen Scott 10, Elzah Herrera 5
Record: Flatonia 25-4, 8-1.