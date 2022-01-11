Girls
District 29-5A
Flour Bluff 49, Victoria West 29
Points: (W) Madelyn Cano 2, Leilani Green 10, Shadow Gomez 5, Mackenzie Falcon 2, Marleigh Gomez 8, Jordan Gonzales 2. (FB) Lauren Fuller 2, Maddie Robinson 2, Elizabeth Hudson 2, Harlee Gallaspy 7, Cylie Wang 2, Maggie Croft 9, Navaeh Gray 2, Kaitlynn Frakes 6, Katy Geurin 7, Kate Yniguez 4, Payton Baklik 6.
Halftime: Flour Bluff 33-13. 3-Pointers: S. Gomez, Gallaspy.
Corpus Christi Carroll 50, Victoria East 44
Points: (E) C’niaha Randle 2, Franklin 3, Hannah Tyler 9, Navaeh Sanchez 8, Chloe Buckner 6, Ariana Ramsey 8, Kamdyn Watts 8. (C) JaNaisha Kelley 9, Journee Williams 10, Katlyn McCall 5, Genesis Barnhart 20.
Halftime: Carroll 29-23. 3-Pointers: Franklin, Tyler 2, Williams, McCall.
District 28-3A
Palacios 73, Hallettsville 51
Points: (P) Cy. Polk 26, Ca. Polk 15, M. Wollam 10, S. Wollam 8, Lopez 8, Bowers 6.
Halftime: Palacios 38-19. Record: Palacios 22-3, 5-1.
District 28-2A
Ganado 46, Louise 15
Points: (G) Macy Kolacny 21, Ja‘Lai Foster 10, Braelynn Ullman 3.
3-Pointers: Kolancy 5. Record: Ganado 16-10, 2-3.
Schulenburg 63, Bloomington 15
Shiner 45, Flatonia 18.
District 31-2A
Yorktown 52, Port Aransas 40
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 38, Ayana Longoria 4, Sydnie Krueger 4, Braleigh Dodds 4, Emie Bolting 2. (PA) Hannah Ramsden 20, Avica Burrill 9, L. Moss 6, Hope Shoemaker 5.
Halftime: Yorktown 21, Port Aransas 16. 3-Pointers: Y: Metting 2; PA: Ramsden 3, Moss 2, Shoemaker 1. Records: Yorktown 17-10, 6-0; Port Aransas 18-6, 4-1.
