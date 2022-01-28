Girls
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Ray 31, Victoria West 29
Points: (W) Daidree Zarate 4, Rianna Arguella 2, Leilani Green 10, Shadow Gomez 8, Marleigh Gomez 3. (R) Cantu 7, Bennit 2, Roberts 1, Bauer 2, Gonzales 4, Hodis 8, Reyna 7.
Halftime: Ray 19-8. 3-Points: Green, M. Gomez, Cantu.
District 28-3A
Yoakum 66, Rice Consolidated 10
Points: (Y) Jayana Phillips 16, Deazia Rios 11, Destiny Rios 12, Kirsten Smith 10. (RC) Kiana James 4.
Halftime: Yoakum 26-5.
District 31-2A
Three Rivers 48, Refugio 38
Points: (R) Dubose 9, Callis 8, Willis 6, Fox 6, Barber 5, Boyd 4. (TR) E. Stewart 10, Lindsey 10, Garcia 6, Zamzow 8, Lamprecht 5, Valdez 3, Boucher 2, S. Stewart 2.
Halftime: Three Rivers 30-16.
