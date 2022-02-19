Boys
TAPPS 2A Bi-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 60, Bryan St. Joseph 52
Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 25, Will Harper 21, Nic Angerstein 2, Tyler Hawkins 4, Cade Steffek 4, Andrew Steffek 2, Trey Daniels 2; (SJ) Marc M. 1, Reid M. 4, Luke S. 24, Austin L. 3, Levi R. 8, Ben C. 12;
Halftime: Bryan St. Joseph 30-26. 3-Pointers: (SH) Kutac 2, Harper 5.
