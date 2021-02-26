Girls
TAPPS Area
Class 2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 61, Galveston O’Donnell 21
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Katy Shank 2, Paige Wright 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 21, Lani Pilat 2, Emma Hawkins 1, Lilly Machicek 2, Arianna Henke 6, Jules Janak 6, Bailey Haas 6, Abby Clark 3, Aleigh Kraatz 2, Elena Grahmann 6.
3-Pointers: Elizabeth Grahmann 2, Henke 2, Haas, Clark. Halftime: Sacred Heart 35-10. Record: Sacred Heart 14-7.
