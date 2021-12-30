Thursday
Girls
Weimar Tournament
Schulenburg 39, Giddings 32
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 1, Jessalyn Gipson 11, Jordan Sommer 8, Tamara Otto 4, Kieryn Adams 2, Rilee Sanchez 2, Hailey Goode 2, Airyanna Rodriguez 7, Karla Rico 2.
Halftime: Schulenburg 25-16.
Bellville 40, Schulenburg 37
Points: (S) Ohnheiser 5, Gipson 6, Sommer 6, Brooke Redding 4, Otto 6, Adams 8, Sani Thompson 2.
Halftime: Bellville 17-13.
Wednesday
Boys
Nixon-Smiley Tournament
Nixon-Smiley 73, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 40
Points: (NS) B. Martinez 8, K. Dixon 10, D. Mejia 12, B. Regalado 14, J. Munoz 6, L. Moses 3, A. Flores 4, C. White Jr. 5, F. Mejia 2, R. Bomer 3, H. Canion 2, R. Paez 4.
Nixon-Smiley 51, Yorktown 35
Points: (NS) B. Martinez 12, K. Dixon 3, D. Mejia 22, B. Regalado 4, J. Munoz 2, L. Moses 2, C. White Jr. 4, H. Canion 2.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez, Dustin Mejia and Jeremiah Munoz named all-tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.