Girls

Nixon-Smiley Tournament

Nixon-Smiley 48, Goliad 38

Points: (G) A. Yanta 11, K. Wunsch 11, A. Amaro 6, R. Bohl 3, G. Sertuche 2; R. Glass 2; M. Tinney 2; (N) K. Amaya 13, C. Stansel 11, N. Mendez 9, M. Velasquez 7, G. Houseton 3, M. Rice 3, C. Villas Ana 1, A. Villanueva 1.

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 29-22. 3 pointers: (G) A. Amaro; (N) K. Amaya 2, C. Stansel.

Yorktown 50, Goliad 30

Points: (G) A. Amaro 14, A. Yanta 11, M. Tinney 2, R. Glass 1; (Y) S. Metting 30, A. Longoria 8, B. Dodds 4, L. Boyd 2, K. Campbell 2.

Halftime: Yorktown 26-14. 3 pointers: (G) A. Amaro 3.

Blanco 38, Goliad 30

Points: (G) A. Yanta 10, A. Amaro 7, K. Wunsch 4, H. Luco 2, R. Glass 1, M. Tinney 1; (B) H. Charles 22, L. Porter 11, L. Rodriguez 3, E. Larue 2.

Halftime: Blanco 27-10. 3 pointers: (G) A. Amaro, A. Yanta; (B) L. Porter 3, L. Rodriguez.

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 53, Goliad 41

Points: (G) A. Yanta 18, R. Bohl 8, K. Wunsch 6, G. Sertuche 2, A. Amaro 4; (SH) B. Haus 17, A. Kraatz 16, J. Janak 9, A. Bludau 4, H. Wilson 3, L. Pilat 2.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 27-13. 3 pointers: (G) A. Yanta, G. Sertuche; (SH) H. Wilson. Record: Goliad 4-19.

Boys

Houston County Tournament

Crockett 68, Flatonia 64

Points: K. Green 20, D. Sodek 12, L. Law 14, A. Netro 2, J. Guyton 12, A. Hernandez 4.

Halftime: Tied 37-37. 3-Pointers: Green 2, Sodek 4.

Lufkin Hudson 74, Flatonia 51

Points: K. Green 15, D. Sodek 11, D. Cliffe 12, T. Targac 2, L. Law 2, A. Netro 4, J. Guyton 5.

Halftime: Hudson 29-19. 3-Pointers: Green 4, Sodek 2, Cliffe 4.

Flatonia 81, Lovelady 50

Points: K. Green 10, D. Sodek 15, D. Cliffe 6, T. Targac 5, J. Marler 2, L. Law 24, A. Netro 5, J. Guyton 4, A. Hernandez 10.

Halftime: Flatonia 43-17. 3-Pointers: Sodek 5, Cliffe 2, Law.

Flatonia 61, Trinity 55

Points: K. Green 20, D. Sodek 9, D. Cliffe 3, T. Targac 4, L. Law 8, A. Netro 5, J. Guyton 10, A. Hernandez 2.

Halftime: Flatonia 35-26. 3-Pointers: Green 3, Sodek 2, Cliffe.

Mexia 49, Flatonia 45

Points: K. Green 8, D. Sodek 11, T. Targac 2, L. Law 14, A. Netro 6, J. Guyton 4.

Halftime: Mexia 28-23. 3-Pointers: Green 2, Sodek 3, Law. Record: Flatonia 18-4, 1-0.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

