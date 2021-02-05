Girls
District 29-5A
CC Veterans Memorial 67, Victoria West 37
Points: (W) Dailyn Zarate 7, Aaliyah Castillo 10, Leilani Green 1, Ashley Giesalhart 9, Jaddyn Lesikar 2, Marleigh Gomez 4, Haleigh Reyes 4.. (V) Mia DeLaPena 4, Alyssa Pena 6, Leyla Mosley 6, Crista Pena 3, Marissa Tamez 2, Tatianna Mosley 10, Anaisia Banks 6, Gabriella Arismendi 10, Katelen Brooks 15, Madalynn Perez 5.
3-Pointers: Castillo 2, Giesalhart, C. Pena, Brooks, Perez. Halftime: Veterens Memorial 38-17. Record: Victoria West 16-6, 12-4.
Victoria East 62, CC Moody 57
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 16, Giani Wimbish-Gay 15, Alayeh Bryant 9, Layla Higgins 4, Brandalyn Rice 15. (M) Charmie Calpo 8, Sylvia Ozuna 6, Nailea Carreno 14, Liaia Lowe 14, Layla Zaragoza 6, Reagan Gomez 2, Emarie Narvaez 6.
3-Pointers: Tyler 4, Bryant, Calpo, Ozuna, Carreno. Halftime: East 36-28. Record: Victoria East 18-4, 13-3.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 64, SA St. Gerard 37
Points: (SH) A Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 22, Emma Hawkins 2, A Henke 3, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 16, Abby Clark 3, P Wright 3, A Kraatz 9.
3-Pointers: Henk, Haas 3, Clark, Wright, Kraatz. Halftime: Sacred Heart 35-25. Record: Sacred Heart 11-7, 6-1
Thursday’s scores
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47, Victoria Faith Academy 35
Record: Sacred Heart 10-7, 5-1
