TAPPS District 5-2A

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50, Shiner St. Paul 45

Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 23, Emma Hawkins 10, Jules Jamal 10, Bailey Haas 5. (S) Julie Davis 4, Dani Blair 3, Kate Ehrig 9, Rebecca Wagner 19, Taylor Wauson 2, Ashlyn Pesek 2, Paige Brown 6.

3-Pointers: Haas. Halftime: Sacred Heart 23-14. Record: Sacred Heart 12-7, 7-1.

Monday night scores Girls

District 26-4A

Corpus Christi Miller 34, Calhoun 27

Points: (C) C. Boerm 7, A. Sanchez 7, Pan Eh Dao 1, M. Nessa 10, K. Acosta 2; (M) Jaslynn Olivo 2, Alyssa Jaimes 4, Esmeralda Hill 4, Kiarra Guzman 8, Serenity Simmons 7, Paris Watson 9.

3-Pointers: Jaimes, Boerm; Records: Miller 5-5 in district

