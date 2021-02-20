Girls
Area round
Class 3A
San Antonio Cole 53, Karnes City 43
Points: (KC) Mia Lozano 12, Jaiden Robinson 12, Bianca Reyes 7, Jaycee Polaek 6, Cayla Robinson 4, Davilyn Rodriguez 2; (C) Nadja Babilonia-Lopez 18, Vivian Iwuchukwu 16, Trinity Barretto 12, Sophia Alaniz 2, Katie Appenzeller 2, Ashia Delaine 2
Halftime: 26-26; Records: Karnes City 14-5
Palacios 62, Luling 56
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 26, Shayne Wollam 12, Paris Lopez 7, Kylie Kolb 5, Cara Polk 4, Paula Alfaro 3, Emily Chapman 3, Jordan Peeples 2
Halftime: Palacios 27-22; Records: Palacios 17-7
Boys
Bi-district
Class 4A
Cuero 68, Wimberley 63
Points: (C) Daycen Varela 17, Tycen Williams 16, Deveryck Mathis 11, Davyon Williams 7, AJ Arroyo 7, Exavier Durham 6, Christian Holmes 4; (W) Miles Schleder 22, Ethan Schleder 14, Jaxon Watts 10, Cade Royal 7, Josh Limely 5, Ryan Wyatt 2, Zane Sutten-Edwards 2, Devin Latz 1
Halftime: Wimberley 37-23
